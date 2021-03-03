HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 535 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 412.33 ($5.39).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 430.60 ($5.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.66. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 523 ($6.83). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 407.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 364.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

