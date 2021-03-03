Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €67.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €67.50 ($79.41) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.50 ($73.53).

Shares of DLG stock opened at €64.02 ($75.32) on Wednesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a twelve month high of €66.36 ($78.07). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €57.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.73.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

