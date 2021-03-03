Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,536 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 802.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $160.27 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $166.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

