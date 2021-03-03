Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,953 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,009,581 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $94,681,000 after buying an additional 1,110,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $141,654,000 after acquiring an additional 98,597 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,611 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Halliburton by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,751,679 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,008,000 after purchasing an additional 126,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HAL opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

