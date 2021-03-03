Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Up 7%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) shares shot up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.39 and last traded at $32.70. 717,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 749,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.82 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,056,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.