Rossmore Private Capital Has $519,000 Stock Position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 244.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,484 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in TELA Bio were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $615,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,822 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $40,326.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,200 shares of company stock worth $376,912. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

TELA stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $230.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.08. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $23.55.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

