Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $650-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $638.78 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.45 EPS.

Shares of IPAR opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $75.84. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $58,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $158,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,134. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

