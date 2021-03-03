Rossmore Private Capital Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,091,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,381,000 after purchasing an additional 133,631 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,960,000 after buying an additional 362,151 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,993,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after buying an additional 247,331 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,983,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after buying an additional 292,492 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,726,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,006,000 after buying an additional 934,200 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $97.77 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.48.

