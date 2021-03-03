BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.69 million, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.45.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $154,716.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $32,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,217.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,883 shares of company stock valued at $266,924 over the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 17.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 787,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 117,735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 974,533 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 34,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

