BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.69 million, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.45.
In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $154,716.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $32,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,217.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,883 shares of company stock valued at $266,924 over the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.
Further Reading: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.