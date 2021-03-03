TheStreet Downgrades Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) to D

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. Analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,519 shares of company stock valued at $388,584. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,073,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.