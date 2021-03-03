Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:SPR)

Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) (LON:SPR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:SPR opened at GBX 155 ($2.03) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 139.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 111.05. Springfield Properties Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The stock has a market cap of £152.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89.
About Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L)
