Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:SPR)

Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) (LON:SPR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SPR opened at GBX 155 ($2.03) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 139.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 111.05. Springfield Properties Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The stock has a market cap of £152.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89.

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two markets, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

