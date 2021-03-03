Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.24

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Monadelphous Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.22.
The company has a 50 day moving average of A$10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26.
Monadelphous Group Company Profile
