Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.24

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Monadelphous Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26.

Get Monadelphous Group alerts:

Monadelphous Group Company Profile

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the resources, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Mongolia, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Monadelphous Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monadelphous Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.