Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Randstad’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Randstad in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Randstad’s FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.26%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, January 8th. ING Group raised Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group downgraded Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89. Randstad has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

