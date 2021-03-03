CPT Global Limited (CGO.AX) (ASX:CGO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

CPT Global Limited (CGO.AX) (ASX:CGO) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from CPT Global Limited (CGO.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.003.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60.
About CPT Global Limited (CGO.AX)
