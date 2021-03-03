Xaya Price Tops $0.0786 on Major Exchanges (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Xaya has a market cap of $3.60 million and $3,490.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xaya has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One Xaya coin can now be bought for $0.0786 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,918,189 coins and its circulating supply is 45,776,062 coins. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars.

