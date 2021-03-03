RE Advisers Corp Sells 300 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

RE Advisers Corp decreased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CL King increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $157.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.60. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $160.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.