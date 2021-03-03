Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 22,775 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,775 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,250,000 after acquiring an additional 72,335 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,917,000 after purchasing an additional 200,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,170 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 2.62. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.23 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.