Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 7,680 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter worth $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter worth $176,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.57.

LCI Industries stock opened at $137.26 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $154.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.12 and its 200 day moving average is $126.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,071,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $110,457.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,316 shares of company stock worth $3,558,580 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.