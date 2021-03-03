Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,790 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 532,750 shares of company stock valued at $75,251,608. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their target price on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $165.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.29. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $177.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

