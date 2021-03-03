Argent Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $526,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 98.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 73.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.00. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $900,067.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,394 shares of company stock worth $5,598,494 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

