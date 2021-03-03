Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Twilio by 71.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Twilio by 20.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Twilio by 13.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Twilio by 5.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 1,208.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,547 shares of company stock worth $85,919,781 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWLO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.50.

TWLO stock opened at $394.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

