Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $50.00 at Raymond James

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,093,249.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,249.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,756,300 shares of company stock worth $99,875,899 in the last ninety days. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,488,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after acquiring an additional 333,259 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,138,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.