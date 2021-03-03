Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

STRNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

