Head-To-Head Survey: Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) versus The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) and The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Flutter Entertainment and The Sage Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flutter Entertainment 3 5 4 0 2.08 The Sage Group 3 3 3 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and The Sage Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flutter Entertainment $2.73 billion 12.69 $183.87 million $1.91 51.75 The Sage Group $2.46 billion 3.67 $395.53 million $1.41 23.37

The Sage Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flutter Entertainment. The Sage Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flutter Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and The Sage Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flutter Entertainment N/A N/A N/A The Sage Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Flutter Entertainment has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Sage Group has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Flutter Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of The Sage Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flutter Entertainment beats The Sage Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services. The company provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, and adjarabet.com Websites under the Paddy Power, Betfair, Sportsbet, TVG, FanDuel, and Adjarabet brand names, as well as through a chain of licensed betting offices. It also operates TVG, a horseracing television channel and advance deposit wagering platform; and the Betfair New Jersey, an online casino and horseracing betting exchange. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment PLC in May 2019. Flutter Entertainment PLC was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request. The company also provides cloud connected and hybrid solutions, including Sage X3, a business management solution; and Sage 50cloud and Sage 200cloud provides a range of cloud connected accounting solutions. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

