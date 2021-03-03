Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SOLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SOLO opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $502.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

