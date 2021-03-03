Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $15.90 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

KIM stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 121,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $826,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 466.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,226,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

