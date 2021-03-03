The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Stock Price Up 6.1%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) shares rose 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 755,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,574,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

WTER has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of The Alkaline Water in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Alkaline Water by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in The Alkaline Water by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 252,997 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Alkaline Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in The Alkaline Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Alkaline Water by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter.

About The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

