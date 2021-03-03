Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Shares Up 6.1%

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)’s share price shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.05. 119,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 142,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $110.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 52.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADES)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides emission reduction technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal; and Power Generation and Industrials. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.