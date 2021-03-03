Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Trading Up 6.2%

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) shares were up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $21.45. Approximately 796,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,083,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a market cap of $801.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

