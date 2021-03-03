Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s share price rose 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $26.80. Approximately 344,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 493,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $584,385.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,385.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,780.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,089. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

