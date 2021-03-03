Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) rose 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.95 and last traded at $79.30. Approximately 178,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 265,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.54.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $1,169,603.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after buying an additional 168,635 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $7,969,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 131,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,518,000 after buying an additional 104,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $5,795,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

