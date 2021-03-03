5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 126.9% from the January 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.
FPLSF stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.80 million, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.73.
5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.23 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.34%.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
