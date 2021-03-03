5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 126.9% from the January 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

FPLSF stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.80 million, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.73.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.23 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on 5N Plus from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on 5N Plus from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

