Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 129.7% from the January 28th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CJPRY opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Central Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 0.82%. On average, analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

