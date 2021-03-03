Strat Petroleum, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPRL) Short Interest Update

Strat Petroleum, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPRL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the January 28th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,479,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPRL opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Strat Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Strat Petroleum

Strat Petroleum, Ltd. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities. The company is based in Vaughan, Canada.

