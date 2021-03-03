Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Energy Transfer reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ET. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $29,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 2.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

