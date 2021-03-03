Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 520 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.95.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

