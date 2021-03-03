Korea Investment CORP Has $33.85 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,190 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $33,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,854 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,741 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.19. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.19.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

