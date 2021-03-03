AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,425 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 58,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JEF opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.