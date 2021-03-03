Rikoon Group LLC Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Franklin Resources by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 246,861 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $4,209,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

