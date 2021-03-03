Korea Investment CORP Has $53.53 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $53,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

NYSE:LMT opened at $338.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.