FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ITW opened at $206.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.86. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

