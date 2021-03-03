Financial Analysis: H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) & B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of B&M European Value Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for B&M European Value Retail and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&M European Value Retail 0 7 2 0 2.22 H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 3 5 5 0 2.15

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares B&M European Value Retail and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&M European Value Retail $4.85 billion 1.60 $114.46 million $1.03 30.01 H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) $24.63 billion 1.41 $1.43 billion $0.17 27.88

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than B&M European Value Retail. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B&M European Value Retail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares B&M European Value Retail and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&M European Value Retail N/A N/A N/A H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 1.62% 5.72% 1.87%

Dividends

B&M European Value Retail pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. B&M European Value Retail pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

B&M European Value Retail has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) beats B&M European Value Retail on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail S.A. operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps. The company provides its products under the H&M, H&M HOME, COS, & Other Stories, Monki, Weekday, ARKET, Afound, and Sellpy brands. As of September 30, 2020, the company had 51 online markets and approximately 5,000 stores in 74 markets, including franchise markets. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

