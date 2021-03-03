Digitalcoin (DGC) Hits One Day Volume of $11.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $76,860.76 and approximately $11.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,934.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.84 or 0.03132479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00368858 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.55 or 0.01046603 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.96 or 0.00425462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.66 or 0.00369048 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.59 or 0.00237968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00022079 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,050,856 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

