Monetha Reaches Market Cap of $8.37 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Monetha token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 34.4% against the dollar. Monetha has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and approximately $833,483.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00059453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.00 or 0.00779827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00027470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00062428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00029905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00045069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

