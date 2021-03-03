Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Carter’s, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carter’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $105.41. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Carter’s by 215.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Carter’s by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 271.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

