Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%.

BSY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

