Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) PT Raised to $25.00 at Raymond James

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.
Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49.
In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $346,066.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,375,000 after purchasing an additional 754,113 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 205,419 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 472,586 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,637,000 after purchasing an additional 107,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,406,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 143,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
