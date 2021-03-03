Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) PT Raised to $25.00 at Raymond James

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. Analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $346,066.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,375,000 after purchasing an additional 754,113 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 205,419 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 472,586 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,637,000 after purchasing an additional 107,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,406,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 143,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

