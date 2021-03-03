FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 2,500 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Globe Life by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Globe Life by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Globe Life by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GL opened at $96.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $316,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $139,995.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,805 shares of company stock worth $3,525,244. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

