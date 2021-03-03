FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $979,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,466 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after purchasing an additional 274,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,196,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 86,901 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

PPG Industries stock opened at $140.77 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $153.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

