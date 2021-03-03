Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VWAGY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. AlphaValue raised shares of Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Volkswagen stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.52.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

